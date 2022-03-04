bracciale, Orecchini, vetrina — March 4, 2022 at 4:30 am

Tennis TuttiFrutti with Poesia Gioielli




Today there is even more poetry in tennis-like jewels. The brand of the Valenza Crieri group, Poesia Gioielli, proposes the new TuttiFrutti collection, which adopts one of the classic models of jewelry, the tennis style. The brand is, however, dedicated above all to a young and innovative public. Hence, the tennis format is reinterpreted with jewels in 18-karat gold, diamonds, but also with red, blue, orange, pink, yellow and green stones. Nuances that give the collection its name. Rubies, or sapphires, tsavorites were used for the jewels. Set in yellow gold, the bracelets use nuance diamonds, while in the pink gold variant the diamonds are black or brown.

Orecchini della collezione TuttiFrutti
The rings are offered in two versions: Eternelle or Half, that is, only half covered with diamonds, with the addition, to the different variations, of the total black model in burnished gold with black diamonds. The earrings are hoop or earcuff, and follow the same aesthetic aspect.

Anello tennis in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti neri
Earcuff con rubini
Bracciale tennis in oro bianco e diamanti bianchi
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti neri
