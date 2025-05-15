For tennis enthusiasts, one of the most important events is the Internazionali d’Italia, an annual professional tournament held in Rome. The matches are played on the clay courts of the Foro Italico and take place during the second week of May. The tournament is part of the ATP Masters 1000 events of the ATP Tour and the WTA 1000 of the WTA Tour, unified in 2011. To celebrate the sporting event, Rosato offers a line of jewelry dedicated to the sport of rackets.
The jewelry, in silver, with touches of colored enamel, features pendants and earrings in the shape of the classic yellow-green balls used during the tournaments and pendants in the shape of a racket with the handle characterized by the colors of the tricolor flag of Italy. Beyond the connection with the matches that take place in Rome, they are jewelry that can appeal to the many practitioners of this sport.
Tennis Jewelry with Rosato
