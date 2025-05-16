Tavanti shines with Giove

Tavanti, the Tuscan jewelry brand born in 2019 from the offshoot of Gold Art, launches an extension of its most representative collection, Giove (Jupiter). The new Giove Stars jewels, inspired by the gas giant of the solar system, represent the firmament with white diamonds set on 18-carat yellow gold surfaces. The new selection is made up of seven jewels: a necklace with a pendant with a diameter of 3.60 centimeters featuring 185 brilliant-cut white diamonds (1.93 carats). Wearable in its entire length (80 centimeters) or shorter (50 centimeters), with the chain free on the back.



The new additions also include a large ring with a central element with a diameter of 2.40 centimeters, with 47 brilliant-cut diamonds and a pierced shank, a necklace and a ring with a circular element with a diameter of 1.70 cm, with 36 brilliant-cut white diamonds, as well as a soft bracelet, a bangle with a titanium core that makes it flexible and a pair of delightful earrings, all characterized by the central element of 1.50 centimeters in diameter, enriched by 33 brilliant-cut white diamonds.



The circular element, which characterized the Giove collection, remains the protagonist. In the previous versions it was in malachite, mother-of-pearl, onyx, lapis lazuli or pavé of diamonds. Now with white diamonds arranged in a cascade.

With Giove Stars we wanted to capture the immensity of the cosmos and bring it close to the heart of those who wear our jewelry. Each accessory tells a story of light and dream, linked to the emotion and magic of the stars.

Fabrizio Falcinelli, designer of Tavanti