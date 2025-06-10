Bonbons, jewels like sweets, but to wear. The Tavanti brand presents a collection designed by Fabrizio Falcinelli that uses 18-karat gold together with colored stones and pavé diamonds. The jewels of the Bonbon collection are inspired by sweets in the mignon version. But the line also includes cocktail rings that recall the wonderful Renaissance domes of Tuscan architecture. In the smaller jewels version, the precious stones are presented in the form of squares and triangles that recall gummy candies. These small architectures are combined with earrings and rings of this collection and present many variations. The gems used are amethyst, green onyx, rhodolite, turquoise, smoky quartz and diamonds.
The earrings with a classic design built on levels that characterizes the entire Bonbon collection are available with a hook or lobe closure. Tavanti is an Italian jewelry brand founded in 2019 by Domenico Tavanti and is part of a group born in 1978. The collections are in 18-karat gold, designed by Fabrizio Falcinelli. The brand is produced and distributed by Gold Art, a leading player in the Italian and international goldsmith scene.
Tavanti Bonbons
Bonbons, jewels like sweets, but to wear. The Tavanti brand presents a collection designed by Fabrizio Falcinelli that uses 18-karat gold together with colored stones and pavé diamonds. The jewels of the Bonbon collection are inspired by sweets in the mignon version. But the line also includes cocktail rings that recall the wonderful Renaissance domes of Tuscan architecture. In the smaller jewels version, the precious stones are presented in the form of squares and triangles that recall gummy candies. These small architectures are combined with earrings and rings of this collection and present many variations. The gems used are amethyst, green onyx, rhodolite, turquoise, smoky quartz and diamonds.
Latest from Showroom
It’s not just when it’s hot that the desire to take refuge in the North Pole
Italian name, inscriptions in Latin and in Italian on the jewels. But Erica Molinari is American,
It is only few years old, but has already landed on shopping marketplace: the Eéra brand
From Mexico to the red carpets with celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian, Natasha Rothwell, Chrissy Metz,
Imagine the beaches of California, surfing, a soundtrack with the progressive rock of the seventies: if