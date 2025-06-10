Bonbons, jewels like sweets, but to wear. The Tavanti brand presents a collection designed by Fabrizio Falcinelli that uses 18-karat gold together with colored stones and pavé diamonds. The jewels of the Bonbon collection are inspired by sweets in the mignon version. But the line also includes cocktail rings that recall the wonderful Renaissance domes of Tuscan architecture. In the smaller jewels version, the precious stones are presented in the form of squares and triangles that recall gummy candies. These small architectures are combined with earrings and rings of this collection and present many variations. The gems used are amethyst, green onyx, rhodolite, turquoise, smoky quartz and diamonds.



The earrings with a classic design built on levels that characterizes the entire Bonbon collection are available with a hook or lobe closure. Tavanti is an Italian jewelry brand founded in 2019 by Domenico Tavanti and is part of a group born in 1978. The collections are in 18-karat gold, designed by Fabrizio Falcinelli. The brand is produced and distributed by Gold Art, a leading player in the Italian and international goldsmith scene.

