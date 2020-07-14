Tatiana Verstraeten for Unwomen

news — July 14, 2020 at 4:30 am

Tatiana Verstraeten, designer with studio in Place Vendôme, one of the most creative women of the new generation of jewelry, has announced a three-year partnership with Unwomen France. UN Women is the United Nations initiative for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The Parisian Maison will raise funds to help fund United Nations women’s programs around the world and also to promote their actions. July 2020 is the tenth anniversary of the charity work to develop an environment in which every woman can exercise her human rights and live to her full potential. For example, with aid to women following the pandemic, support the suffering from increased domestic violence or educational inequality after the lockdown period.

Tatiana Verstraeten, Unwomen France
Tatiana Verstraeten, Unwomen France

To support this program, Tatiana Verstraeten Jewerly will donate 100% of the proceeds of a pair of diamond and pearl earrings to Unwomen France.

Collana in oro rosa, diamanti e perle
Collana in oro rosa, diamanti e perle
Tatiana Verstraeten
Tatiana Verstraeten. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Orecchini a frange in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti indossati
Tatiana Verstaeten, orecchini a frange in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti indossati

Orecchini a frange in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti indossati
Tatiana Verstaeten, orecchini a frange in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti indossati







