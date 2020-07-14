Tatiana Verstraeten for Unwomen











Tatiana Verstraeten, designer with studio in Place Vendôme, one of the most creative women of the new generation of jewelry, has announced a three-year partnership with Unwomen France. UN Women is the United Nations initiative for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The Parisian Maison will raise funds to help fund United Nations women’s programs around the world and also to promote their actions. July 2020 is the tenth anniversary of the charity work to develop an environment in which every woman can exercise her human rights and live to her full potential. For example, with aid to women following the pandemic, support the suffering from increased domestic violence or educational inequality after the lockdown period.



To support this program, Tatiana Verstraeten Jewerly will donate 100% of the proceeds of a pair of diamond and pearl earrings to Unwomen France.

















