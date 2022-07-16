









Calypso, according to mythology, was a daughter of Atlas, capable of bewitching Ulysses for seven years. But also it’s the name of the musical genre of the African American culture of the Caribbean islands. And, now, it’s also a collection of Villa Milano, an Italian jewelry with a long history (it was founded in 1876). Calypso, is an evolution of the childhood desire to create jewelry with shells found on the beach. Except that, in the Villa Milano collection, the shells are transformed into real jewels.



They are shells that come from different locations in the world, from the Pacific to the Caribbean, and are associated with gold to turn into pendants. The colors of the shells are natural and untreated. This makes the shades of the shells different from each other, as well as the shape also varies. A plate on the back makes the jewels more comfortable and allows you to add an engraving for a customization of the pendant. The shells are paired with a colored silk cord or gold chains. In addition, they are enriched with precious stones set in the center, such as emerald, sapphire and ruby. Villa jewelry is also famous for its vast catalog of cufflinks: shells are used, therefore, also for this kind of male jewelry (but not only).