Tarì surrenders to the coronavirus











Il Tarì Goldsmith Center has decided to reconsider the Spring Preview event, scheduled from 14 to 16 March. Instead of the usual fair, two Open Day days were proposed for Italian companies and retailers. The reason for the reduction of the program is the coronavirus, which recommends avoiding too many meetings in one environment.



The board of the center based in Marcianise (Caserta), the jewelery center for Southern Italy, decided to adopt a reduced format. “The goal of the Goldsmith Center is to protect its visitors as much as possible but at the same time to guarantee the proper conduct of the Center’s activities,” explains a statement. “Il Tarì has always supported the established companies and for these reasons, on the dates indicated, the pole will be ready to welcome all Italian merchants to plan orders and develop new business opportunities. In this way Il Tarì will still offer the Italian retailers, who had already planned their visit, a service of the highest quality, thanks to the 400 established companies that will be ready to welcome them and respond to their needs”.

This decision is aimed at supporting and protecting the established companies that are present within the Center every day and have been actively contributing to the development of this project for more than twenty years. In the same way we are close to the companies that would have been hosted on the occasion of this event and to which we want to offer a new optimal solution for their business.

Vincenzo Giannotti. President of the Goldsmith Center il Tarì

Alternatively, the Tarì offers a new meeting opportunity in May, in conjunction with Summer Preview (8-11 May).

















