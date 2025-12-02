Tag Heuer Carrera
Tag Heuer Carrera returns for the third time

The Swiss watch brand and Fragment collaborate on the new Tag Heuer Carrera.

The Tag Heuer Carrera collection returns with the Swiss watchmaker’s collaboration with Fragment. This is the third time, continuing a creative dialogue begun in 2018. The result is the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Fragment Limited Edition watch, a clean and decisive reinterpretation of the glassbox chronograph, distilled through the unmistakable design code of Hiroshi Fujiwara. Known worldwide as a cultural innovator and often referred to as the godfather of streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara brings much more than just influence to his Fragment brand.

After the first two timepieces created by the two brands, the story returns to the Tag Heuer Carrera. The TAG Heuer Carrera is a cornerstone of the brand’s design heritage, first introduced in 1963 by Jack Heuer as a chronograph designed specifically for racing drivers, offering exceptional precision and legibility. Named after the Carrera Panamericana, one of the most thrilling races in motorsport history, it quickly became a symbol of refined style and technical excellence in high-speed environments.

This collaboration expresses the essence of enduring design. Hiroshi Fujiwara approaches a watch the same way we approach our heritage: with precision, innovation, and the full understanding that true identity does not need to be reinvented, but only revealed. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Fragment Limited Edition is the result of this shared understanding, and we are thrilled to share it with our audience.
Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer

The timepiece is powered by the TH20-00 manufacture movement, with an 80-hour power reserve and an extended five-year warranty

Over the decades, the TAG Heuer Carrera has evolved while remaining true to its original idea. In recent years, the glassbox chronograph has brought a new dimension to the Tag Heuer Carrera line. Its distinctive construction features a curved flange, a contrasting white outer flange, and a black-on-black dial, complemented by a custom date disc displaying the Fragment logo at 1 and 11, a perfect reference to Fragment’s iconic lightning bolt symbol.

When I look at the Tag Heuer Carrera, I see shapes and stories ready to be designed and expressed. My role with this new version was to listen to its structure and make decisions that safeguard its balance. Every detail must earn its place. Nothing is added unless it has a reason to exist.
Hiroshi Fujiwara, founder and creative director of Fragment

The new 39mm case with its contrasting black and white is a reinterpretation of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s design vision through the glassbox construction. Iconic design codes, including the Fragment lightning bolt, are subtly integrated into the dial. Crafted from steel with alternating finishes, the domed Glassbox sapphire crystal frames a black opaline dial that delicately absorbs light, creating a smooth, visual texture. A curved white flange introduces a disciplined contrast, while all the markings on the dial, counters, and flange are finished in silver for consistency.
The hands are rhodium-plated. The tachymeter scale has also been revisited, using a lighter gray on the bezel, another interpretation of Fujiwara’s design

The hands are rhodium-plated. The tachymeter scale has also been revisited, using a lighter gray on the bezel, another interpretation of Fujiwara’s design. The bracelet marks a return to its roots. Tag Heuer’s seven-row bead-of-rice design, reintroduced earlier this year, is reworked with black PVD on the central links to echo the contrasting look of the bracelet. The timepiece is powered by the TH20-00 manufacture movement, with an 80-hour power reserve and an extended five-year warranty. Recommended price: 8,150 Swiss francs.

