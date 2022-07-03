









She recently got married to Justin Chen in Villa Balbiano, on Lake Como, with a fairytale ceremony. But Nigora Tokhtabayev, founder of the young jewelry brand Tabayer, lives and works overlooking another body of water, the Atlantic Ocean that bathes Sarasota, Florida. However, she was born in Uzbekistan. Then, she moved to the United States at a very young age, where she studied economics, but also developed a passion for jewelry, which she also interprets as amulets: a cultural root of her country of origin.



That jewels have magical powers has yet to be proven. Certainly, however, they may have the power to cause less damage to the environment. The Tabayer brand, for example, emphasizes that its jewels have been made with environmentally friendly and ethically sourced materials: fair trade gold from mining organizations responsible for crafts and small-scale, which promote social development and protection. environmental and conflict-free Kimberley certified diamonds.The jewels, in addition to the classic eye against the evil eye, have a modern and supple design, soft, smooth, with small diamonds set in the metal.