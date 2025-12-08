T.Gold, Italian Exhibition Group’s B2B jewelry trade show, returns in January alongside Vicenzaoro.

T.Gold, Italian Exhibition Group’s B2B jewelry trade show, returns with Vicenzaoro January (January 16-20, 2026). From micro-casting to the recovery of manufacturing waste, from galvanic baths to additive manufacturing with 3D printers or binder jetting, which uses precious metal powders: a focus on machinery and technologies that help both industrial and artisanal production optimize raw material costs, with the price of gold and silver skyrocketing.



Today’s technologies are transforming the jewelry sector. Additive manufacturing, precision robotics, precious metal recovery systems, and process digitalization are innovations with two immediate effects: they increase companies’ margins and make production more sustainable. This is why IEG is developing a true technology agenda to help Italian and international companies combine the added value of their production with competitiveness on global markets.

Matteo Farsura, Head of IEG’s International Gold Fairs



For the next edition of T.Gold, 170 exhibiting companies from 16 countries will be present. They will be gathered in Pavilion 9, connected to the Vicenza exhibition center by a continuous shuttle service. Forty percent of the exhibitors are international, led by Germany, Switzerland, Turkey, India, and the United States. The six main product sectors are: alloy treatments, prototyping, and digital manufacturing; from advanced mechanics to laser welding; from the recovery and refining of precious metals to laboratory instruments and tools. These are joined by cutting-edge sectors: 3D printing, additive manufacturing, binder jetting, and advanced automation. Specifically, these technologies reduce manufacturing waste, enable customized micro-production, shorten the time between prototype and finished piece, and enable on-demand production. T.Gold is the only industry trade show where the business community can see these machines in action.



Italy confirms its position as a world leader in a niche market with extremely high technological value and a strong export vocation: goldsmith machinery. Representing this excellence is Afemo (Association of Goldsmith Machinery Manufacturers and Exporters), which brings together companies producing advanced technologies for the entire gold, jewelry, silver, and costume jewelry supply chain.

Italian goldsmith machinery generates a turnover of approximately one billion euros. Our member companies record exports accounting for around 70% of the total.

Massimo Poliero, President of Afemo

T.Gold returns in September

From September 2026, with the exhibition center’s new central pavilion fully operational, Vicenza will position itself as an international hub for gold and precious metals technology thanks to a second annual edition of T.Gold. This will expand the range of technical content, enrich the program of workshops and seminars, and ensure continuity of collaborations with leading technology players. This dedicated agenda, which alternates with T.Gold, Oroarezzo itself, and JGT in Dubai, will include the vertical events Jewellery Technology Forum, returning in September 2026, and The Vicenza Symposium, which, after its debut last September with a high level of international participation, will return in September 2027.

