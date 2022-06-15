









American model Hailey Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, actor, producer and director, but she is also the grandson of Alec, American actor, film producer, comedian and political activist, Daniel (other actor) and William Baldwin (you guessed it, actor too he). Not only about her: her maternal grandfather is the Brazilian artist Eumir Deodato, but her surname is that of her husband, the Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Now Hailey Bieber’s resume adds advertising for Tiffany & Co. The model, in fact, is the face of the new campaign for the T.



It is Hailey Bieber’s first campaign for the American Maison since she was named Global House Ambassador last October. For the occasion, Hailey was photographed in Los Angeles with some of the most representative models of the T collection, including the new diamond pavé earrings and oversized pendants. The T motif of the collection, presented in 2014, is inspired by the Maison logo.

I have wonderful memories of the women I admire most wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry. It is a real honor to be part of this tradition as the face of the T Collection.

Hailey Bieber

The new models of the T collection are now available and include pendants and hoop earrings, including diamond pavé jewelry. A rose gold pavé diamond ear cuff will be unveiled in September 2022, while pendants in yellow, pink and white gold will be unveiled in early 2023.