— September 14, 2020 at 4:00 am

T Bar Crystals by Swarovski




Shoes with high heels and two straps: one that fastens the ankle, the other that starts from the toe to join the one that surrounds the first forming a T. In fact, this type of women’s shoe in America is called T-Bar. Perhaps this was the inspiration for the T-Bar line of bijoux presented by Swarovski for the fall winter 2020 season. Even if, in truth, these bijoux from the Austrian house do not seem to have a shape that alludes to that shoe model.

Bracciale della linea T Bar
In any case, the Swarovski T-Bar Line stands out for the particular dark gray color of the crystal, which takes shape on earrings, bracelets and pendants with essential lines. In addition to the faceted gray crystal drops, which are mounted on gold colored metal, some models in this line also use small white crystals set. Prices: earrings and bracelet 79 euros, the necklace 129 euros, earrings with gray and white crystals 119 euros.
Orecchini pendenti della linea T Bar
Collana della linea T Bar
Orecchini della linea T Bar
