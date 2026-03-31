Anello di Annette Welander
Anello di Annette Welander

Swedish-style wedding with Annette Welander

A line of red gold and diamond rings created by the Stockholm brand.

Spring 2026 is a timeless celebration in Sweden, with jewelry brand Annette Welander presenting its first collection of bridal rings. The collection, consisting of an engagement ring and a wedding band, is crafted from rare, Swedish 18-karat red gold. The ring features a 1-carat oval diamond, D color, VS1 clarity, and excellent polish. The 18-karat gold band is embellished with a series of small diamonds flanking the oval diamond, VVS (E-F) in color from the Top Wesselton collection. The back of the engagement ring features a heart motif, created with three VVS diamonds from the Top Wesselton collection.

Anello in oro rosso e diamanti
Red gold and diamond ring

Both rings, for men and women, feature a hidden diamond, known only to the wearer, a hallmark of the brand. Annette Welander also works closely with her clients around the world to create bespoke jewelry for those seeking a more personalized and tailored experience. The journey can begin with an idea, a special stone, or even a family heirloom. Whether you’re looking for a piece of jewelry to celebrate a significant life milestone or to honor a love story in a special and unique way, Annette Welander’s design team can create a bespoke piece that resonates with your personal meaning and emotion.
Anello in oro rosso con solitario
Red gold solitaire ring

Vera in oro rosso
Red gold band

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