Swarovski spring between shells and the desire for the sea











The spring of Swarovski, as always, brings many news. The Austrian brand renews its collection twice a year which, once again, is made up of several homogeneous lines. One of these Swarovski trends concerns the link with nature, for example, with the predominance of shell-shaped designs and motifs inspired by the sea. In short, a way to be ready for summer.



The Shell collection includes, obviously, shell-shaped jewels, the perfect symbol for the marine world. Polished metal and shiny crystals are the elements with which the jewels are made. The highlight is the versatile hole earrings. The Sculptured Shell collection was conceived with the same mood, also here with the silhouette of oversized shells, which also reveal small surprises if observed closely. Nude shades, with pearl details with a baroque taste create contrast with the liveliness of the coral shade, reminiscent of natural coral reefs. Are you ready to go to the beach?















