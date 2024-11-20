There are two realities: one is the existence we lead every day, the other is hidden. It is the basic concept of a film that made the history of cinema: Matrix. Who knows if it was this parallel reality that inspired Swarovski in the Matrix collection. The matrix, in this case, is the luxury, but at an affordable price that characterizes the products of the Austrian Maison. The small glass or cubic zirconia crystals (sometimes used together) are offered by Swarovski in this collection in a wide selection of jewelry, 107 different pieces including rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets.



The crystals used have different shapes, a bit like diamonds: they can have a round cut, or a drop, baguette, or heart. The metal (of an unspecified type) that supports the crystals is rhodium plated: a process that serves to guarantee shine. In some pieces, small pearls are also used, always made of glass. The white color characterizes most of the jewelry, but some pieces use colored cubic zirconia or a rose gold-toned metal.

