There are two realities: one is the existence we lead every day, the other is hidden. It is the basic concept of a film that made the history of cinema: Matrix. Who knows if it was this parallel reality that inspired Swarovski in the Matrix collection. The matrix, in this case, is the luxury, but at an affordable price that characterizes the products of the Austrian Maison. The small glass or cubic zirconia crystals (sometimes used together) are offered by Swarovski in this collection in a wide selection of jewelry, 107 different pieces including rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

Orecchino a lobo con perla, cristallo, placcatura in rodio
Pearl Stud Earring, Crystal, Rhodium Plating

The crystals used have different shapes, a bit like diamonds: they can have a round cut, or a drop, baguette, or heart. The metal (of an unspecified type) that supports the crystals is rhodium plated: a process that serves to guarantee shine. In some pieces, small pearls are also used, always made of glass. The white color characterizes most of the jewelry, but some pieces use colored cubic zirconia or a rose gold-toned metal.
Collana con cristalli, placcatura in rodio
Crystal Necklace, Rhodium Plating

Orecchini a cerchio Matriz con perla, cristalli, placcatura tonalità rosa
Matrix Pearl Hoop Earrings, Crystals, Rose Tone Plating
Orecchini Matriz con perla, cristalli, placcatura in rodio
Matrix Pearl Earrings, Crystals, Rhodium Plating
Anello con perla, cristalli, placcatura in rodio
Pearl Ring, Crystals, Rhodium Plating
Bracciale con cristalli, placcatura in rodio
Crystal Bracelet, Rhodium Plating

Anello fiore di Sakura in titanio, zaffiri rosa, blu, gialli, verdi, viola e diamanti
