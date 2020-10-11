, bracciale, COLLANE — October 11, 2020 at 4:00 am

Swarovski dark for Halloween




Every year the Halloween party brings with it more or less lively opportunities for fun or, for children, the search for sweets among the neighbors, as the American tradition dictates. Often the parties for the day dedicated to spirits and ghosts is also accompanied by a themed clothing. Of course, the outfit also includes the choice of jewels. Swarovski, for example, is one of those jewelry brands that every year offers bijoux in tune with the Halloween theme.

Bracciale con cristalli a forma di teschi
For 2020, the Austrian Maison offers bijoux with crystals with a particular black color: earrings, pendants and watches are, in short, in a dark theme. Drops of black crystal and pavé, always with the elements that characterize Swarovski, are also used for a series of crosses. In addition, the brand also offers a series of gold metal jewels with white crystal pavé, but with a vaguely Christmas air. And, indeed, Halloween already ushers in the winter holiday season.
Bracciale con cristallo nero
Orecchini con cristalli neri
Collana con pendente di cristallo nero
Catena con croce
Bracciale con pavé di cristalli
Collana girocollo
Coppia di orecchini
