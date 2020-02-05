Swarovski crystals lucky for spring 2020











Spring brings luck according to Swarovski. Or, to be precise, it can bring luck with the jewels for the spring / summer 2020 season offered by the Austrian company famous for its crystals. In 2019 Swarovski had launched the Tarot Magic collection, which intertwined elements of tarot and astrology. The following year, 2020, here is the Good Lucky Symbol collection. Swarovski’s jewelry includes rainbows, Chinese cats and ladybugs, elements that are considered lucky charms, and that will also be appreciated by those who consider them simply ornaments.



The pendants of the Good Luck Symbol collection are applied or applicable to simple golden chains. Obviously the characteristic aspect is the use of Swarovski crystals in different colors. All that remains is to hope for a really lucky spring.

















