Survey: laboratory diamonds? Only if at a low price

De Beers produces diamonds created in a laboratory or, better said, in a production plant. De Beers synthetic diamonds are marketed under the Lightbox brand. In the idea of ​​the largest producer of natural diamonds, those extracted in one way or another from the ground, the stones grown in the laboratory serve to expand the market to that segment of consumers who cannot afford a traditional gem. Even though now De Beers herself makes it known that the distrust of synthetic diamonds remains high. In fact, the company summarized customer sentiment in the sixth Diamond Insight Flash Report. The analysis contains an unflattering verdict for non-natural diamonds: only 6% of people surveyed associate the word “authentic” with stones grown in the laboratory. Natural diamonds, on the other hand, are trusted by 60%, which 41% are also stones associated with the term “romantic”. Lab grown diamonds, on the other hand, are only 6% romantic.



But there is also an investment aspect: consumers think that synthetic diamonds will not maintain their value over time. In short, a natural diamond ring can be easily resold, not so much a jewel with a synthetic stone. Seven out of ten consumers are unwilling to spend more than $ 1,000 for a lab-grown diamond jewel.













