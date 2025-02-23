Orecchini in titanio blu e diamanti. Design Valentino Ferraris. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini in titanio blu e diamanti. Design Valentino Ferraris. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Surprise birthday for Giovanni Ferraris

It debuted in 1985: the Giovanni Ferraris brand turns 40. But, together with his wife Katia Olivucci, the owner of the Maison in Valenza continues to look to the future. New creative expressions are emerging in the family. This is demonstrated by the debut of Valentino Ferraris, who graduated in design at the University of Genoa. And his thesis could only be a jewel: a pair of earrings in blue titanium and diamonds, with an original and modern style. The earrings gave life to a line called Aura Frame, which includes rings made with the same material and the same style. Also in titanium, Giovanni Ferrarsi offers unisex rings where the gray of the metal is softened by rose gold and diamonds.

Anelli in titanio e diamanti, collezione Aura Frame. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Titanium and diamond rings, Aura Frame collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

In any case, the Piedmontese brand has not lost its identity in four decades and continues to offer high-end jewelry, appreciated in Italy and abroad. An example are the rings from the Dalia collection, with their notable dimensions and the use of large, strongly colored gems, such as rubellite or an emerald with the unusual sugarloaf cut.
Anello con smeraldo taglio pan di zucchero su oro rosa e diamanti
Ring with sugarloaf cut emerald on rose gold and diamonds, Dalia collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Giovanni Ferraris, anello con rubellite di 19,28 carati e diamanti
Giovanni Ferraris, ring with 19.28 carat rubellite and diamonds, Dalia collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anelli in titanio, oro rosa e diamanti
Titanium, rose gold and diamond rings. Copyright: gioiellis.com

