It debuted in 1985: the Giovanni Ferraris brand turns 40. But, together with his wife Katia Olivucci, the owner of the Maison in Valenza continues to look to the future. New creative expressions are emerging in the family. This is demonstrated by the debut of Valentino Ferraris, who graduated in design at the University of Genoa. And his thesis could only be a jewel: a pair of earrings in blue titanium and diamonds, with an original and modern style. The earrings gave life to a line called Aura Frame, which includes rings made with the same material and the same style. Also in titanium, Giovanni Ferrarsi offers unisex rings where the gray of the metal is softened by rose gold and diamonds.



In any case, the Piedmontese brand has not lost its identity in four decades and continues to offer high-end jewelry, appreciated in Italy and abroad. An example are the rings from the Dalia collection, with their notable dimensions and the use of large, strongly colored gems, such as rubellite or an emerald with the unusual sugarloaf cut.

