









Art and economics, post-war painters and market trends: what does all this have to do with jewelry? This question can be answered by Tara Hirshberg, who studied at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and then in Mancherster, England, before taking her first steps in an art gallery. Indeed, the most famous, the Gagosian Gallery, with an activity as a sales clerk. Another step forward: in 1998, together with other partners, the designer opened an art gallery, the Sandroni Rey Gallery, which was active for 12 years. And the jewels? We get there.



Tara Hirshberg had two children and in her spare time she started making some pieces for herself. From one thing another is born. A trip to India was the event that triggered the desire to try out a new adventure: Tara Hirshberg Jewelry. She uses recycled gold and diamonds, enamels, California atmospheres and beaches, a yoga mood and the result is collections such as Costellations (14-karat gold, zodiac symbols) or Surf (gold, enamels, sapphires). The geometries of the colors, in fact, are reminiscent of those of certain abstract paintings, probably a legacy of the designer’s first activity.