[Sur] naturel, a super collection of Cartier high jewelery











Does super natural also mean supernatural? The new collection of high jewelery by Cartier allows an ambiguous interpretation. In fact, the collection is called [Sur] naturel, a French word that can be read in two different ways. Even if, in fact, the theme of jewels refers more to an exuberant nature than to an ultra-sensorial world.



Flora and fauna are the reference points of the Parisian luxury brand. Flowers, but also natural elements such as water, are represented through a series of jewels, unique pieces, which focus entirely on the combination of exclusive design and strong impact stones: diamonds, emeralds and sapphires, but also opal, kunzite, coral, aquamarine, beryl and quartz. There are pieces that are more extraordinary than others, such as the Tillandsia white gold necklace, which features two oval-shaped green beryls totaling 163.97 carats, a 0.55-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and a diamond 0.53-carat pear-shaped brown-orange, in addition to rutilated quartz, other pear-shaped brown diamonds, other rose-cut yellow diamonds and, finally, a pavé of brilliant-cut white diamonds covering the shaped links of cone along the neckline.



The Tillandsia necklace would be enough to make the collection super. Which, instead, includes many other highlights. Like the Hemis platinum necklace, with a 71.08 carat cushion cut kunzite in the center, surrounded by opals, white and pink brilliant cut diamonds, or the Sinopé white gold necklace, with five Madagascar oval sapphires for a total of 39.22 carats. Finally, but only to mention some highly effective pieces, the Gharial necklace, embellished with 20 Zambian emeralds with the unusual octagonal shape, for a total of 15.44 carats. Four of the emeralds in asymmetrical pairs are suspended by two tapered diamonds for a total of 4.13 carats. And square-shaped, brilliant-cut diamonds are used throughout the platinum necklace.

















