[Sur] naturel, a super collection of Cartier high jewelery




Does super natural also mean supernatural? The new collection of high jewelery by Cartier allows an ambiguous interpretation. In fact, the collection is called [Sur] naturel, a French word that can be read in two different ways. Even if, in fact, the theme of jewels refers more to an exuberant nature than to an ultra-sensorial world.

La collana Tillandsia di Cartier
Flora and fauna are the reference points of the Parisian luxury brand. Flowers, but also natural elements such as water, are represented through a series of jewels, unique pieces, which focus entirely on the combination of exclusive design and strong impact stones: diamonds, emeralds and sapphires, but also opal, kunzite, coral, aquamarine, beryl and quartz. There are pieces that are more extraordinary than others, such as the Tillandsia white gold necklace, which features two oval-shaped green beryls totaling 163.97 carats, a 0.55-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and a diamond 0.53-carat pear-shaped brown-orange, in addition to rutilated quartz, other pear-shaped brown diamonds, other rose-cut yellow diamonds and, finally, a pavé of brilliant-cut white diamonds covering the shaped links of cone along the neckline.
Collana in platino Hemis, con al centro una kunzite con taglio a cuscino da 71,08 carati, circondata da opali, diamanti bianchi e rosa a taglio brillante
The Tillandsia necklace would be enough to make the collection super. Which, instead, includes many other highlights. Like the Hemis platinum necklace, with a 71.08 carat cushion cut kunzite in the center, surrounded by opals, white and pink brilliant cut diamonds, or the Sinopé white gold necklace, with five Madagascar oval sapphires for a total of 39.22 carats. Finally, but only to mention some highly effective pieces, the Gharial necklace, embellished with 20 Zambian emeralds with the unusual octagonal shape, for a total of 15.44 carats. Four of the emeralds in asymmetrical pairs are suspended by two tapered diamonds for a total of 4.13 carats. And square-shaped, brilliant-cut diamonds are used throughout the platinum necklace.
Anello Sinopé in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiro e tanzaniti
Anello Sinopé in oro bianco, diamanti, uno zaffiro Ceylon a forma di 5.03 carati e lapislazzuli

Anello in oro e corallo, con tre acquamarina taglio smeraldo e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco Opheis, con uno smeraldo 53,94 di forma rettangolare con angoli arrotondati, affiancato da due diamanti di forma rettangolare per un totale di 5,42 carati, un diamante di forma triangolare con angoli tagliati di 1,55 carati, con onice e diamanti a taglio brillante
Collana Gharial, con 20 smeraldi a forma ottagonale dello Zambia per un totale di 15,44 carati e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco Sinopé, con cinque zaffiri ovali del Madagascar per un totale di 39,22 carati. La scollatura del gioiello è a forma di onda arrotondata bordata con lapislazzuli e pavé di diamanti a taglio brillante
Panthère Tropicale indossato
L'orologio-gioiello da polso Panthère Tropicale. Due punti focali del bracciale sono due acquamarine ottagonali per un totale di 12,71 carati e due tormaline blu ottagonali per un totale di 20,58 carati in varie tonalità. Sono accompagnati da onice e diamanti a taglio brillante incastonati in corallo arancione, tutti montati in oro giallo
