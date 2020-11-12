Successful yellow in Geneva with Christie’s











A large 28.88 carat yellow diamond, rectangular cut, VVS2, was the precious object that obtained the highest price at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva. The diamond was sold for 3.1 million dollars. But in second place were placed two jewels by Graff: it is a bow-shaped brooch, also with a huge yellow diamond of over 107 carats in the center, sold for about 3 million dollars and a ring with a central purplish red diamond of just over 1 carat. But the red diamonds are very rare and for this reason the jewel was sold for about 2.8 million dollars.



The auction recorded a high sales rate, around 87%, for over 36 million in total. Another jewel that received great reception was a platinum and gold bracelet with eight natural Kashmiri sapphires not heated with a weight of 3.8 to 8.29 carats interspersed with diamonds: the lot was sold for almost 2.4 millions of dollars.



At auction there were also, among others, 15 Bulgari pieces, all sold. The most popular piece of jewelry was a gold necklace with 16 Colombian emeralds, each surrounded by marquise and circular cut diamonds, which sold for over $ 1.9 million. Federico Graglia

















