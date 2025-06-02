The jewelry sale at Il Ponte Casa d’Aste closed with a turnover of 4 million euros, 90% of lots sold and an average revaluation of 132% compared to the initial estimates. An absolutely significant result, obtained thanks to a skillfully curated selection. The attention was drawn by the extraordinary collection of 200 lots from the ancient Gioielleria Pasqui in Genoa, the entire proceeds of which will be donated to charity. A legacy that spans a century and a half of Italian and French goldsmith art, dedicated to the memory of Gianni Pasqui, son of the founders, a refined innovator and passionate custodian of a tradition that has been able to renew itself without ever losing its identity. The standout brooch created by Robert Schwan for Bolin, with a cabochon emerald of over 17 carats and old mine diamonds, which belonged to the Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna, daughter of Tsar Alexander II of Russia (sold for 85,680 euros).



The rare necklace by René Lalique, a circle of female figures on baroque pearls and amethysts, published in the maison’s historical catalogues, was sold for 315,000 euros. Significant results also on the diamond front. An old cut diamond of 12.55 carats was sold for 100,800 euros, the round cut one of 4.30 carats for 69,300 euros. The tennis necklace with over 35 carats of diamonds, with a central stone of over 4 carats found a buyer for 69,300 euros.



The presentation box signed Moulinié Bautte & Moynier, active in Geneva in the first half of the 19th century, embellished with a cameo engraved by the master Luigi Pichler, neoclassical perfection, reached 63,000 euros. The appreciation for the great maisons is always high as confirmed by the Cartier Paris brooch in the shape of a sparrow, in platinum and gold with rubies, diamonds and an octagonal emerald (41,580 euros). The pendant earrings in platinum and old-cut diamonds with large drop-shaped natural saltwater pearls reached 56,700 euros.

