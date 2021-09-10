The dreams, the jewels and the precious stones of the Indian Maison Studio Rêves ♦ ︎

Rêves, French word which means dreams. But, in the world of jewelry, it also means a jewelry brand that is part of the Grandlifestyles group. Grand, the company explains, is an acronym composed of the initials of the Menda family: father Ghanshamdas, mother Renu, and sons Anuj, Niraj and Dheeraj, all of whom have prominent positions in the company.



The jewelry company, Studio Rêves, won in June 2018 the Couture award in Las Vegas in the Best in Diamonds Below 20K dollars category. Translated: how to make an amazing jewel spending less than you expect. And the earrings awarded by the jury, in fact, give the impression of costing more than the amount indicated. But Studio Rêves manages to combine a production of artisanal jewelery with the containment of costs.The Studio Rêves brand was born in 1998 in Mumbai. But, in reality, the brothers Menda, Dheeraj, Niraj and Anuj are the third generation in the trade in precious stones and the whole family, including uncles, are still engaged in the activity of diamond trading. The designer, however, is Anuj’s wife, Kanishka Menda, who also deals with merchandising and product development. She design the many precious jewels with a style that does not forget the Indian tradition, but can also please a Western woman. As in the case of the Couture award-winning earrings.