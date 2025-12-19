The affordable jewelry brand Stroili presents new collections, in steel or gold and diamonds.

Over 100 new collections for Stroili’s winter 2025 collection. For the winter season, the Italian affordable jewelry brand presents the new Red Carpet line from the Silver Elegance collection. The new creations in the Sophia collection include rings with sinuous, torchon-effect shapes set with brilliant diamond pavé, while the return of vintage, revisited with a modern twist with new workmanship and bold volumes, takes center stage in the stainless steel Radiance collection.



The new launches focus on light and personality. We have studied trends to meet all consumer needs, enriching our collections with contemporary, elegant, and precious products.

Giulia Frignani, Senior Product Manager for Silver and Steel at Stroili



Personalization is at the heart of Stroili’s new offerings: letters, charms, engravings, and endless possible combinations. Among the brand’s offerings, the Love Beats silver collection has been updated with new designs and chains in two colorways. The Poéme collection, featuring gold charms, is enriched with new contemporary and colorful pendants. Diamade Glam, a collection in gold and lab-created diamonds, has also been updated. Its sinuous, wavy shapes intertwine with marquise-cut diamonds to create fluid, modern designs. It includes bracelets, necklaces, bangles, rings, and piercings. Finally, the Stroili catalog also features house-brand watches, updated with a contemporary style.



Stroili Christmas represents everything we are: trend, elegance, and identity. Our lab-created diamond offering fits into this vision: with our latest addition, the DiaMade Glam collection, diamonds become the protagonists of our customers’ most authentic emotions.

Sofia Marini, Senior Product Manager Gold and Diamonds



