









The Tiffany Diamond, 128.54 carat fancy yellow, travels the world as a relic symbol of the high jewelery tradition of Tiffany & Co. The stone has also arrived in Italy, in Milan, for the Yellow Is the New Blue event, as a dessert for the presentation of the high jewelery collection, the famous Blue Book. The Tiffany Diamond, in fact, symbolically represents the American Maison: it was acquired in 1877 by the founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. The diamond weighed in at 287.42 carats, but the rough stone was cut into a 128.54 carat cushion diamond.



The Milan installation was created inside a private residence. The space has been transformed into a Yellow Box, a new concept for the brand. A large sculpture created by Daniele Papuli, inspired by the yellow diamond, was made with sustainable paper.The gem has 24 more facets than the 58 of a typical brilliant cut diamond, for a total of 82 facets. The yellow diamond was then mounted on a necklace with white diamonds of over 100 carats. It has only been worn four times in history, including Audrey Hepburn for the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards.