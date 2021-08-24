









Why the luxury minimalism of the New York brand Stone and Strand has been successful ♦

Minimalism in New York is called Stone and Strand. The jewelery company founded by Nadine McCarthy Kahane, who grew up in Singapore and London, has staked everything on small forms and lightness, which also mean low prices. The entrepreneur and designer had the idea of ​​a high-end jewelry of this type while pursuing her MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a university that, among others, was also attended by Donald Trump, Elon Musk (Tesla) and the financier Warren Buffett. Who knows, maybe it will also be for this reason that Stone and Strand is an idea of ​​success.



Stone and Strand produces and sells its own jewelry, but it is also a marketplace for other jewelry designers, as long as they are consistent with Nadine’s aesthetic philosophy. Most jewels are made of 10 carat gold, while diamonds and precious stones used are 100% natural from countries without conflict. A successful part of the New York Maison is also due to the marketing ability, with a website that is full of seductive photos, with jewels worn. The opposite of the vast majority of websites, which are freeezed with a few images of the best jewels in the catalog, often years old. And this is another idea of ​​the founder of the brand, which had the goal of making the world of fine jewelry more cheerful. She has succeeded.