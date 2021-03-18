Stephen Webster celebrates 25 years of Crystal Haze



In 1995, after two years of development, Stephen Webster released Crystal Haze, a special gem set in chunky gold settings. Thanks to this innovation, the cocktail ring has become an icon of the London jeweler. Success came when Madonna bought one. The Crystal Haze technique consists in the layering and bonding of two stones using laser cutting processes combined with traditional materials. The top layer is a highly faceted natural clear quartz, which becomes a magnifying glass to enhance the color of the underlying gemstone. Quartz allows light to enter from hundreds of different angles producing a kind of holographic haze that moves as the jewelry is turned.



Now the CH2 collection celebrates 25 years of the Crystal Haze effect. It goes without saying that the collection includes many rings, but not only that, The faceted surface of the quartz is also used for bracelets, earrings, necklaces, all in 18K gold and all with Crystal Haze as an integral part. Besides these layered gems, in addition, diamonds with different cut, either round or baguette are added. The result is always glam.

















