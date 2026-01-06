The Stella Crucis collection from the accessible jewelry brand Labile.

After 20 years in the fashion world, working for brands such as Philipp Plein, Tod’s, and Gucci, Elisa Lubinski founded the jewelry brand Labile. Based in Fermo, among the rolling hills of the Marche region, Italy, the manager has chosen to pursue accessible jewelry, with a style defined as unconventional gothic. Labile’s jewelry—a word that curiously means destined to disappear quickly or imminently, fleeting or ephemeral—is crafted from silver and bronze using artisanal craftsmanship.



One example is the new Stella Crucis line, which plays on the motif of the cross as a universal symbol of spirituality. In addition to the cross, bracelets engraved with a Latin prayer are also available. Rings and pendants also draw on the iconography of votive offerings, with the depiction of rays converging toward a cross or a skull, in a blend of Gothic and Counter-Reformation influences. A concept that is anything but ephemeral.





