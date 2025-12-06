Ciondolo Campanella Styella su riccio di mare
Ciondolo Campanella Styella su riccio di mare

Stars and Bells with Chantecler

New bells in tune with the winter holidays from Chantecler.

Stars and golden hues also grace Capri with Chantecler’s new creations, in tune with the holiday spirit. This is a new chapter in Et Voilà, a collection that uses silver to reinterpret the Maison’s classic jewelry pieces, such as the iconic bells. Bells are the protagonists for the 2025-2026 winter season, presented in shapes and materials that combine graphic simplicity, sculptural strength, and chromatic invention. Chantecler’s Heart Bell draws inspiration from abstract sculpture from the 1950s and 1960s.

Campanelle in argento con cuori
Silver bells with hearts

The Star Bell, with its five-pointed geometric relief, evokes a graphic and symbolic language. Founded over 70 years ago, in 1947 by Pietro Aprea and Salvatore Capuano, in a strategic location near the Quisisana Hotel. Campanelle is the most iconic and representative collection of the Chantecler maison, the bearer of an ancient legend and a symbol of joy, good fortune, and success. But already in 1944, Capuano, nicknamed Chantecler, had created the first bronze bell, donated to US President Roosevelt to celebrate the hoped-for end of World War II. Roosevelt then had it rung in Washington on the day the conflict ended.
Ciondolo Et Voilà, cmpanella con stelle sbalzate a mano, in argento dorato e diamanti
Et Voilà pendant, panel with hand-embossed stars, in gold-plated silver and diamonds

Orecchini campanella in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Rose gold and white diamond bell earrings

Campanelle in oro, rubini, diamanti
Gold bells, rubies, and diamonds

