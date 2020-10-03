ANELLI, , bracciale — October 3, 2020 at 4:00 am

Squares and circles with the Brosway Juice collection




A combination of variable geometries, with large but light volumes. And a name that refers to a liquid element: Juice. The juicy collection of Brosway, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, in any case, has a name that contrasts a little with the style of the bijoux proposed for the autumn winter 2020 season. The gist of the matter is, however, that these are exercises of style that are a little inspired by the art deco period.

Orecchini con finitura oro e cristalli Swarovski
Squares, circles and lines, in fact, are somewhat reminiscent of those geometric combinations that can be seen looking through the kaleidoscope. The bijoux of the Juice collection are made of steel, with a version with a gold finish, along with Swarovski crystals. Prices are, as usual, within everyone’s reach: for example, a long necklace costs 54 euros, dangling earrings 72 euros, a steel ring and crystals only 29 euros.
Collana in acciaio con finitura oro
Collana in acciaio e cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini in acciaio e cristalli Swarovski
Anello in acciaio con finitura oro e cristalli
Bracciale in acciaio e cristalli Swarovski
Bracciale in acciaio con finitura oro e cristalli
