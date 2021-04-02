Spring bouquet with Pasquale Bruni











Chopin wrote 20 waltzes, all with the same 3/4 time, but all different. Pasquale Bruni, on the other hand, works on the theme of the five-petal flower, the one that distinguishes the Maison of Valenza. The spring variation consists of the new Petit Joli Bouquet collection, which reworks the style of the successful Petit Joli line. Presented just in time with spring, the collection offers bouquets, with flowers of different colors. The jewels include dangle earrings, sautoir, bracelet and rings, in which different semi-precious stones are combined, mounted on pink gold.

Be free and passionate like the magic of a meadow of colors in bloom.

Eugenia Bruni

The colors are quite spring: green agate, pink chalcedony, red carnelian, white agate, black onyx and the blue of lapis lazuli. And according to what the company, which recently opened a boutique in Milan, has been informed, it was a walk through the Biblioteca degli Alberi in the Isola district in the Lombard city that motivated the designer, Eugenia Bruni, to create the collection, inspired by nature.