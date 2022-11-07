Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello Vega in argento, oro giallo, pavé di diamanti

Spinelli Kilcollin flies to Vega

in vetrina




Astronomy enthusiasts know that Vega is the brightest star in the northern constellation of Lyra. It is located only (so to speak) 25 light years from the Sun, and is one of the brightest stars in the firmament. This is why Vega is often mentioned in science fiction books. And, now, it is also part of the world of jewelry. Spinelli Kilcollin, the brand founded a dozen years ago by Dwyer Kilcollin and Yves Spinelli, dedicates a special jewel to Vega. Their story is anomalous: they entered the jewelry sector without any design experience, with experience in fashion and art behind them, but with a new idea and style. In the center is the multi-band ring, connected with washers.

Anello Delphinus Rouge in oro rosa 18 carati e pavé di zaffiri rosa
Anello Delphinus Rouge in oro rosa 18 carati e pavé di zaffiri rosa

An example is the Vega ring. The first band is set with brilliant white diamonds, set in a U shape to expose every corner to light. Centered between two bands of shiny metal is the core of Vega: a 3.8mm band of micro pavé diamonds, set in contrasting prongs to create a play of light and shadow. A network of three golden connectors joins the components of the ring.
Anello in argento, oro giallo, pavé di diamanti
Anello in argento, oro giallo, pavé di diamanti grigi

Ear cuff in argento e oro giallo
Ear cuff in argento e oro giallo

Anello Raneth in oro rosa, giallo e argento
Anello Raneth in oro rosa, giallo e argento

Orecchino in oro 18 carati con smeraldi
Orecchino in oro 18 carati con smeraldi

Anello Polaris in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Anello Polaris in oro 18 carati e diamanti

Anello Vega in argento, oro giallo, pavé di diamanti
Anello Vega in argento, oro giallo, pavé di diamanti







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Orecchini in oro bianco 9 carati, diamanti e rubini

The roots of Lucy G.

Matera is one of the most beautiful Italian cities. But for centuries
Go to Top