









Astronomy enthusiasts know that Vega is the brightest star in the northern constellation of Lyra. It is located only (so to speak) 25 light years from the Sun, and is one of the brightest stars in the firmament. This is why Vega is often mentioned in science fiction books. And, now, it is also part of the world of jewelry. Spinelli Kilcollin, the brand founded a dozen years ago by Dwyer Kilcollin and Yves Spinelli, dedicates a special jewel to Vega. Their story is anomalous: they entered the jewelry sector without any design experience, with experience in fashion and art behind them, but with a new idea and style. In the center is the multi-band ring, connected with washers.



An example is the Vega ring. The first band is set with brilliant white diamonds, set in a U shape to expose every corner to light. Centered between two bands of shiny metal is the core of Vega: a 3.8mm band of micro pavé diamonds, set in contrasting prongs to create a play of light and shadow. A network of three golden connectors joins the components of the ring.