Spectrum Shine, the rainbow by Swarovski

A rainbow for the summer, sparkling like Swarovski crystals. In fact, it is a rainbow made up of crystals from the Austrian company: the Spectrum Shine jewelry line incorporates the entire range of colors on its jewels. The Spectrum Shine line thus joins the tropical trend that has almost monopolized the creativity of the Maison for spring-summer 2020 and which we have talked about on other page of this site. The jewelry in question uses simple rhodium-plated metal, which gives the surface a bright patina. The crystals are consistent with the source of inspiration, the rainbow, and are therefore very colorful.



The Spectrum Shine line includes a rivière-type necklace (the most expensive piece: 449 euros) which features numerous faceted Clear Crystals from Swarovski, of different sizes to scale, earrings, two pins and rings. Among the proposals there is also a set of two rings that can be worn simultaneously, or individually. There is also a ring to be worn on three fingers.















