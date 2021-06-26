bracciale, vetrina — June 26, 2021 at 5:00 am

Spallanzani’s words




TSTQCA. It is difficult to guess the meaning of this acronym even for those who speak Italian. The acronym, in fact, means “You are everything I love” (Tu Sei Tutto Quello Che Amo). The idea was by Guido Spallanzani, son of the founder Carlo Spallanzani of one of the most exclusive jewelers in Milan, founded in 1880. The initials appeared, as a dedication to his wife Rosabianca, on a bracelet in 1970. That bracelet was then followed from others, to become the Only You collection, the most famous of the Maison. But bracelets don’t necessarily summarize a sentence. On the other hand, jewels contain a word, like the traditionals Love, Peace, but also the ironic Not Today and even Ex Wife, in case you want to happily communicate your divorce.

Bracciale Ex Wife in oro bianco e diamanti
Bracciale Ex Wife in oro bianco e diamanti

The jewels, made by artisans in the Vicenza district, are in 18-karat gold, yellow, pink or white, while the words are composed with a pavé of diamonds. The same line includes chevalier rings, however, made up of a single letter of the alphabet and earrings, which instead form words like those of bracelets or instead with single letters.

Anello chevalier in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello chevalier in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana Queen in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana Queen in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale Not Today in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale Not Today in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchino Happiness in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchino Happiness in oro rosa e diamanti

Orecchino A in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchino A in oro rosa e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *