Italian cuisine, and pasta in particular, is appreciated all over the world. And it is not the first time that spaghetti and fettuccine have also inspired the world of jewelry, as in the Carmela collection by Jessica McCormack. The collection is inspired by the television character of an Italian-American woman, who suggested to the New Zealand designer based in London a collection that uses the shape of pasta. But also by a pleasant gastronomic moment experienced by the designer in front of a plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce.



It is not a simple reinterpretation of the most famous types of pasta, but an elaboration that transforms spaghetti and fettuccine into necklaces, earrings and rings in yellow gold and diamonds. The design of the jewelry is soft and elegant. And, above all, this type of pasta does not make you fat.



Jessica’s career began in the jewelry department of Sotheby’s, where she fell in love with ancient styles and traditional techniques. She launched her brand in 2008. The brand has two boutiques in London, plus another store in New York.

