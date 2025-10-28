Sotheby’s Jewelry Auction in Milan A success, with €6 million sold.

Sotheby’s Fine Jewelry & Watches auction in Milan achieved a record result. The sale surpassed its high estimate, totaling €6 million, the highest total for a sale of this kind ever organized by the company. Seventy-five percent of the lots were sold at prices above their high estimates, and 94% of the lots were sold (of which 12 sold for over €100,000).



Global participation included bidders from 30 countries: 50% from Europe, 23% from the United States, and 20% from Asia, with bidders coming from 42 countries. There’s also an interesting sociological fact: nearly a quarter of buyers were first-time buyers at Sotheby’s, and Millennials (aged 20 to 30) accounted for nearly 20% of buyers and nearly 20% of total bids.

