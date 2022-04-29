









The 3 most expensive grams in the world: in Hong Kong the De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond was sold for just under 57.5 million dollars. The diamond weighs 15.10 carats, which corresponds exactly to 3.02 grams. This gem was sold by Sotheby’s, with a price that even exceeded the pre-sale estimate, which was 48 million. Yet this is not the record, which belongs to another diamond, the 14.62-carat Oppenheimer Blue, sold for $ 57,541,779 in 2016. It is, however, a minimal difference compared to the entire value. The buyer? He is anonymous and concluded the deal over the phone.



An extraordinary achievement, this diamond is considered to be one of the best De Beers ever seen and we are incredibly proud to join forces with Sotheby’s to share this defining moment in history.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of the De Beers group

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond therefore became the third most expensive jewel ever sold at auction, behind The Pink Star, which sold for $ 71.2 million in 2017, also at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, and The Oppenheimer Blue. The diamond beaten in Hong Kong was mined at the famous Cullinan mine in South Africa in 2021 and was carved from a rough stone of 39.34 carats.