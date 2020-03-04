Sotheby’s Milano, online auction with big names











From 6 to 17 March, Sotheby’s offers an online jewelry auction. It is Sotheby’s Milano that organizes the sale of pieces from private collections, with pieces from Italian and international Maison: from Bulgari to Van Cleef & Arpels from Cartier to Ferrari and Pederzani.



One of the most interesting pieces is a pair of dangling earrings in diamonds and emeralds (estimate 25.000-35.000 euros), while the most precious jewel is signed Scavia: it is a ring with diamond (estimate 38.000-48.000 euros). There is no shortage of artist jewels, among which, Dalì, Arnaldo Pomodoro, Giorgio Facchini, Germano, Nado Canuti, Sebastiano Ballo. Estimates range from 1,500 to 4,000 euros.



The Bulgari jewelery collection presents, among others Allegra, demiparure with gems estimated at 25,000-35,000 euros: it consists of a necklace, ring, bracelet and a pair of earrings, set with diamonds, cultured pearls, tourmalines, quartz, peridots and topazes.



After the recent exhibition at Palazzo Reale in Milan dedicated to Van Cleef & Arpels, here is a floral set of the Maison consisting of a brooch and earrings in wood and diamonds, valued at 9,000-12,000 euros.















