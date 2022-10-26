Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello in oro 14 carati, opale rosa intagliato, opale di fuoco

Sophie Joanne’s good flowers

Today it is no longer enough to create beautiful jewels. They must also be good, fair, ethical, sustainable, ecological, inspired by the best feelings. All intentions perfectly interpreted by Sophie Joanne, a Dutch brand named after its founder. After a career as a creative director in the fashion industry, Sophie Joanne chose jewelry to express two passions: flowers and art. The production of painters such as Henry Matisse or Andy Wharol are accompanied by a careful, scrupulous, attention to the social impact of jewelry.

Orecchino in oro 14 carati e tormalina intagliata
Maybe she too because she, as a self-taught designer, started producing her jewels with the help of Indian goldsmiths. Another aspect that the brand cares a lot about is transparency, usually not used too much in the jewelry industry: the main brands, explains Sophie Joanne, apply a price difference between cost and sale of eight to ten times. The designer tries to keep margins lower and prices clear, with a full breakdown of the retail price for each item. And it’s almost obvious that the jewelry is made from 100% recycled gold, salvaged from other jewelry. In addition to usually 14-karat gold and semi-precious stones carved in the shape of a flower
Collana con pendente in oro 14 carati, opale intagliato e peridoto
Orecchino in oro 15 carati, tormalina verde, opale bianco intagliato
Orecchino in oro 14 carati, onice intagliato e peridoto
Anello in oro 14 carati, diamanti e smalto
Anello con calcedonio intagliato e tormalina
Anello in oro q4 carati, ebano intagliato e citrino
Anello in oro 14 carati, opale rosa intagliato, opale di fuoco
, the brand uses a Persian enamelling technique brought to India in the early 1600s, Meenakari, made in Jaipur.

