









Today it is no longer enough to create beautiful jewels. They must also be good, fair, ethical, sustainable, ecological, inspired by the best feelings. All intentions perfectly interpreted by Sophie Joanne, a Dutch brand named after its founder. After a career as a creative director in the fashion industry, Sophie Joanne chose jewelry to express two passions: flowers and art. The production of painters such as Henry Matisse or Andy Wharol are accompanied by a careful, scrupulous, attention to the social impact of jewelry.



Maybe she too because she, as a self-taught designer, started producing her jewels with the help of Indian goldsmiths. Another aspect that the brand cares a lot about is transparency, usually not used too much in the jewelry industry: the main brands, explains Sophie Joanne, apply a price difference between cost and sale of eight to ten times. The designer tries to keep margins lower and prices clear, with a full breakdown of the retail price for each item. And it’s almost obvious that the jewelry is made from 100% recycled gold, salvaged from other jewelry. In addition to usually 14-karat gold and semi-precious stones carved in the shape of a flower















, the brand uses a Persian enamelling technique brought to India in the early 1600s, Meenakari, made in Jaipur.