Sophia’s world for Stroili

The word sophia in the Greek language means wisdom. It is not certain that women named Sophia are necessarily wise, but on the other hand, with their name they can find a collection of jewels signed by the Italian brand Stroili. Earrings, rings and necklaces with light point are in gold version. The series of jewels in the Sophia collection, in fact, are made of white or yellow gold, with the addition of small white or black diamonds. The rings follow the classic shapes of the traditional jewel, but there is no lack of variations on the theme in the volumes of the metal band.



The idea is to propose jewels to be worn in ceremonies, or are suitable for engagement, anniversaries, but at low prices: starting from about 200 euros and going up to over 1,000 euros for earrings with white and black diamonds . It should also be added that the jewels are guaranteed for two years and comply with the regulations concerning cadmium, lead and nickel. In short, they shouldn’t cause allergies, and that’s no small feat.

















