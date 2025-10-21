With Reloaded Icons, three necklaces from Breil’s Snake, Blast, and Steel Moon collections return.

Reloaded Icons is the name of a jewelry capsule collection, reimagining three Breil necklaces: Snake, Blast, and Steel Moon. These three iconic creations from the Milanese brand are reimagined with a contemporary twist. Launched in 2001, the Blast line has evolved into a necklace crafted from a thin steel wire and a double-sided square steel pendant. The metal features a satin finish on one side, reminiscent of the first edition, and a polished steel finish on the other (price: €79).



Snake is a collection first launched in 2002, returning with its

sinuous shape in an infinitely shapeable necklace. It comes in a revamped version, with a polished finish for a luminous effect (price: €99). Steel Moon was created in 2003: the necklace features a cross-shaped pendant in natural steel and gold-plated steel. A black ribbon is included for those who want to change their look (price: €79 for steel, €89 for gold-plated steel).

