Breil, collana Snake

Sometimes they return with Breil’s Reloaded Icons

With Reloaded Icons, three necklaces from Breil’s Snake, Blast, and Steel Moon collections return.

Reloaded Icons is the name of a jewelry capsule collection, reimagining three Breil necklaces: Snake, Blast, and Steel Moon. These three iconic creations from the Milanese brand are reimagined with a contemporary twist. Launched in 2001, the Blast line has evolved into a necklace crafted from a thin steel wire and a double-sided square steel pendant. The metal features a satin finish on one side, reminiscent of the first edition, and a polished steel finish on the other (price: €79).

Blast necklace made with a thin steel wire and a double-sided square steel pendant

Snake is a collection first launched in 2002, returning with its
sinuous shape in an infinitely shapeable necklace. It comes in a revamped version, with a polished finish for a luminous effect (price: €99). Steel Moon was created in 2003: the necklace features a cross-shaped pendant in natural steel and gold-plated steel. A black ribbon is included for those who want to change their look (price: €79 for steel, €89 for gold-plated steel).
Steel Moon Necklace

With this new collection, we wish to reaffirm our steel legacy, a heritage of bold choices, creative vision, and distinctive design. BREIL was the first brand to understand the expressive potential of steel in the world of jewelry. Today, those iconic models are brought back to life with renewed vigor, updated in their details, authentic in their soul. Because originality is not a trend. It’s our signature.
Simone Binda, CEO of Binda Italia

Snake Necklace
Snake and Steel Moon Necklace
Steel Moon Necklace

