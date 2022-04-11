If there is a brand in the world of jewelry that is in tune with Mother’s Day, this is Merci Maman. The Maison was born in 2007 on the initiative, of course, of a mother with three children, Béatrice de Montille, a French woman living in London. The history of the company tells that the founder started making bijoux on her kitchen table. With some success, it seems. The characteristic of the brand is the possibility to customize the bijoux for free within 24 hours from the order.
For Mother’s Day 2022, Merci Maman proposes the Love Links collection, which includes necklaces and bracelets in 18-karat gold-plated metal in two variants (starting from 69 euros), combined with personalized charms. The collection is completed by a pair of earrings with charms, available in two sizes (always starting from 69 euros). The bijoux have the classic chain with hand-engraved disc pendants, with italic font and are offered as a gift at an affordable price for any type of mother.