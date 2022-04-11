, bracciale, COLLANE — April 11, 2022 at 4:00 am

Some Love Links with Merci Maman




If there is a brand in the world of jewelry that is in tune with Mother’s Day, this is Merci Maman. The Maison was born in 2007 on the initiative, of course, of a mother with three children, Béatrice de Montille, a French woman living in London. The history of the company tells that the founder started making bijoux on her kitchen table. With some success, it seems. The characteristic of the brand is the possibility to customize the bijoux for free within 24 hours from the order.

Collana con ciondolo placcato oro personalizzato
Collana con ciondolo placcato oro personalizzato

For Mother’s Day 2022, Merci Maman proposes the Love Links collection, which includes necklaces and bracelets in 18-karat gold-plated metal in two variants (starting from 69 euros), combined with personalized charms. The collection is completed by a pair of earrings with charms, available in two sizes (always starting from 69 euros). The bijoux have the classic chain with hand-engraved disc pendants, with italic font and are offered as a gift at an affordable price for any type of mother.

Orecchini personalizzati
Orecchini personalizzati
Collana a catena Love Links con medaglia personalizzata
Collana a catena Love Links con medaglia personalizzata
Collana a catena Love Links
Collana a catena Love Links
Bracciale con medaglia personalizzata
Bracciale con medaglia personalizzata

Bracciale Love Links
Bracciale Love Links







