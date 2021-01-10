Soleil rises with Marina B











The charm of the Mediterranean sun, the charm of the Eighties: these are the two aspects that give life to the new Soleil collection signed by the Marina B brand. The jewels, in fact, reinterpret the Soleil collection of the brand’s founder, Marina Bulgari. The jewels include large chandelier earrings and tubogas chain bracelets. 40 years later, Guy Bedarida, creative director of Marina B, has dusted off the idea of ​​Soleil (the word means sun in french). The Italian brand, in fact, was acquired in 2019. From Bedarida, Italian-French with over 25 years of experience: he started the his career designing for Boucheron, he continued at Van Cleef & Arpels before joining John Hardy as Creative Director from 1999 to 2015. Now he is dedicated to relaunching Marina B.



Soleil is also a symbol of the resurgence of light after the pandemic, in times that are not easy even for jewelry. Marina B is also the testimony of an adventure, that of Marina Bulgari who in 1976 left the family Maison to create her own brand. Marina invented gemstone cuts and successfully opened her first showroom in Geneva in 1978, and then in Milan, Paris and New York. And today the brand returns to the fore with Soleil.















