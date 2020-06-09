Solaris, Niessing’s hottest collection











Solaris: the new Niessing collection is inspired by the star that illuminates the Earth. To tell the sun’s irradiation through jewels, the German Maison has chosen to interpret gold through different shades, a bit like the perception of sunlight suggests, with shades tending to yellow or red according to the time of day, from sunset to sunrise. Next to the colors of gold, the other element that characterizes the Sun is sphericity. The gold pearls that make up the necklace, but also the rings with satin metal offer the pleasure of a sober and warm jewel at the same time.



In fact, Niessing stands out precisely for its ability to combine a clean design with the warmth of jewelry. Indeed, Niessing’s design philosophy is rooted in the Bauhaus. The great school that was the progenitor of modern design, born in the thirties, is still the inexhaustible source of inspiration. While many Maison draw from the same source, the Art Dèco, Niessing has chosen a more difficult path, but certainly more appreciated by those who love rational forms and at the same time an original creativity. Starting from the most famous jewel, of which we have already spoken, the patented Niessing Ring.















