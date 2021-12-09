









Brilliant, whimsical, unpredictable: Solange Azagury-Partridge is one of the British designers who transform each new collection into an event. Her style of hers always surprises, even when she designs a ring for the movie Snow White and the Huntsman, worn by Charlize Theron, who played the part of the Evil Queen. The new Solange Azagury-Partridge collection is simply called Solid. The choice for the new jewelry line was to use almost exclusively yellow gold. But there is no shortage of surprises, such as in the ring, bracelet and earrings in the shape of the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge.



Another idea of ​​the collection is the play between the word solid and the Latin word sun, since the yellow gold recalls the influence of the star that illuminates the Earth. Some pieces in the collection, in fact, are described as Solid Light and Solid Sunlight and also have a shape reminiscent of solar radiation. Finally, according to the designer, the collection is also a sign of awakening to life after two pandemic years that have forced people to stay at home for a long time. With Solid, in short, we turn the page.