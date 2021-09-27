









Christa Reniers has been creating bijoux in her Brussels atelier for over 25 years. The style is essential, Nordic, far from the triumph of luxury that accompanies the creations of the jewelers of the other capital that is further south, Paris. In Christa Reniers’ jewels, the metal embraces the body of the ear like a sculpture. They are also suitable for young people, very young people or for those who are under 30 years of age. But if you take a look at the rest of her production, you will find jewels that are suitable for all ages. All very simple and at the same time designed with the care of a stylist who does not like frills.



The designer explains in her bio that she studied Art History, but found the purely academic approach to beauty unsatisfactory. And although she had no formal training as a jewelry designer, she began experimenting with synthetic clay and polyester, and then with precious metals. Today she works not only sterling silver, but also 18K white and yellow gold.