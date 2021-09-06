ANELLI, vetrina — September 6, 2021 at 4:00 am

So many lives for Andy Lif




Brooklyn (New York), Rome (Italy), but also San Miguel De Allende (Mexico), and then Los Angeles and a Buddhist center in California, the state where he lives and works. Andy Lifschutz’s life includes different points of view, stimulating experiences, travels. From all this Andy Lif was born, jewelry in 18-karat gold, often with plique-à-jour combined with diamonds or colored gems. The designer’s jewels are sculptural and refined, elegant in their subtlety, bold in their creativity.

Orecchini in oro con smalto viola
Orecchini in oro con smalto viola

Andy Lifschutz, married to a dancer and actress, studied with William Thomas King at Sterling Quest School of Jewelry Design and Creation, graduating in 2008. The designer now creates orders for selected clients and uses only salvaged metals, mainly 18K gold and enamel. Not only that: gems often combine with rough elements such as wood, bone and stone. Each closure is handmade and every single object has a story.

Orecchini Cobra in oro e smalto verde
Orecchini Cobra in oro e smalto verde
Anello Cobra in oro e smalto rosso
Anello Cobra in oro e smalto rosso
Italian lazo, collana con pendente in oro e pavé di diamanti
Italian lazo, collana con pendente in oro e pavé di diamanti
Anello Sima in oro, smalto e diamanti
Anello Sima in oro, smalto e diamanti

Orecchini Perfect Huggie in oro, smalto e diamanti
Orecchini Perfect Huggie in oro, smalto e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *