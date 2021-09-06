









Brooklyn (New York), Rome (Italy), but also San Miguel De Allende (Mexico), and then Los Angeles and a Buddhist center in California, the state where he lives and works. Andy Lifschutz’s life includes different points of view, stimulating experiences, travels. From all this Andy Lif was born, jewelry in 18-karat gold, often with plique-à-jour combined with diamonds or colored gems. The designer’s jewels are sculptural and refined, elegant in their subtlety, bold in their creativity.



Andy Lifschutz, married to a dancer and actress, studied with William Thomas King at Sterling Quest School of Jewelry Design and Creation, graduating in 2008. The designer now creates orders for selected clients and uses only salvaged metals, mainly 18K gold and enamel. Not only that: gems often combine with rough elements such as wood, bone and stone. Each closure is handmade and every single object has a story.