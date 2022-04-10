









Jewelry as emoji (but not only) in the collections of the Londoner Ruifier.

There are not messages that arrives on your smartphone that does not have an emoji. The iconic faces, along with other symbols, synthesize emotions, ideas, moods. It’s this type of expression that was inspired Ruifier, brand founded by London designer Rachel Shaw, with Visage line. It is not the only one to propose the emoji in the form of jewelry, but is one that has translated forms with the best quality. They also sell online and some pieces costs over 3000 euro. By the way, what means Ruifier?



We reveal the mystery: it is a word chosen by Rachel Shaw, who comes from the old English word reify, which shows how I created an object from an abstract idea. There is, however, only the Visage collection. The British Maison jewels are inspired by Rachel numerous trips around the world, from architecture, from the natural world, from the city skyline. Each collection is 18K gold, precious and semi-precious, or vermeil and freshwater pearls, as in the Droplet collection. Like they say now, Ruifier made it known to have many fans among celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler and Ellie Goulding. They too love to use emoji probably.



