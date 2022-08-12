









The Danish jewelery and watch brand Skagen collaborates with the contemporary fashion brand Baum und Pferdgarten. The result of the collaboration is a limited edition collection of watches and jewelry. The collection was presented at the fashion brand’s show during the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Baum und Pferdgarten x Skagen collection, however, will be made available for sale in early spring 2023.



As big fans of Baum und Pferdgarten we were thrilled when our partners from the Copenhagen Fashion Council put their respective teams in contact for the first time. Their wonderful artistic approach to fashion and solid Danish roots are the perfect complement to Skagen’s functional and timeless design. In the course of our collaboration, we became aware of the harmony present between the values ​​of our brands, including the importance of a design aimed at a purpose. We are delighted to present this collection during the Baum und Pferdgarten show at Copenhagen Fashion Week and to officially launch it in the coming months.

Selena Delk, vice president of the Skagen brand

The collection includes watches and jewelry that combine Baum’s eclectic style with Skagen’s Danish design philosophy. The collection consists of five jewels with oversized chain links and intertwined metals on earrings, bracelets, arm bracelets and necklaces, including a gold-colored choker. The characteristic Baum chain pattern is the basis of the inspiration for the details of the links, while the intertwined metal refers to the original concept at the center of the collaboration: time, represented by the watches.